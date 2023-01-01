A virtual drive is a bespoke landing page on our website which can be used to motivate and encourage people to join the blood stem cell register. Personal stories, images, videos and quotes can be shared to help show people the difference that they could make by signing up to becoming lifesavers in waiting, and the page's link can be shared to spread awareness.
Yes, you may financially support a drive. Thank you for registering!
Your Donor Recruiter will teach you how to share on social media and other platforms.
Anyone who would like to bring awareness to our lifesaving mission
Please get in touch with our donor recruitment team.
Your Donor Recruiter will be able to make edits to your drive.
Yes, we recommend you post updates on your social media regarding your drive, including reaching milestones, reminding your people who have registered to return their kits, and your goals.
Your custom videos can be submitted to your Donor Recruiter, or you can select a DKMS inspiring video.
You and your Donor Recruiter will set a goal of how many registrations you want to achieve.