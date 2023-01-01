Register nowMake a gift

Need help regarding virtual drives? Don't worry!

bone marrow register
About Virtual Drives

What is a virtual drive?

A virtual drive is a bespoke landing page on our website which can be used to motivate and encourage people to join the blood stem cell register. Personal stories, images, videos and quotes can be shared to help show people the difference that they could make by signing up to becoming lifesavers in waiting, and the page's link can be shared to spread awareness.

I am already registered. Can I still support a drive?

Yes, you may financially support a drive. Thank you for registering!

How do I share my Virtual Drive?

Your Donor Recruiter will teach you how to share on social media and other platforms.


Create a Virtual Drive

Who can create a virtual drive?

Anyone who would like to bring awareness to our lifesaving mission

I am an employee and want to set up a drive for my company. Where should I start?

Please get in touch with our donor recruitment team.

CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED

Can I edit my drive once it has launched?

Your Donor Recruiter will be able to make edits to your drive.

Can I post updates on my drive?

Yes, we recommend you post updates on your social media regarding your drive, including reaching milestones, reminding your people who have registered to return their kits, and your goals.

I do not have images or videos. Can I still start a drive?

Your custom videos can be submitted to your Donor Recruiter, or you can select a DKMS inspiring video.

Can I set an individual goal for my drive?

You and your Donor Recruiter will set a goal of how many registrations you want to achieve.

Please get in touch with us if there are any further questions.
Donor Recruitment Team
drives@dkms.org
Get in touch
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH