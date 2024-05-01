Register now Make a gift
01/05/2024

Fight Like a Hero

Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
As we step into January, DKMS is proudly championing a cause that resonates deeply.

In a world where heroes often wear a firefighter's uniform rather than capes, we invite you to stand with us during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Acknowledging their sacrifices, let's collectively plant seeds of hope for a future liberated from the clutches of blood cancer.

Beyond the fiery scenes and courageous rescues, firefighters silently face a battle against blood cancer. Alarming statistics emphasize the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cancer is a prominent concern, encompassing types like lung cancer, mesothelioma, and leukemia, tied to exposure to smoke.

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month isn't just a designated timeframe; it's a movement for change. You hold the power to make a difference. Register with DKMS today, and request a swab kit to contribute to protecting our fearless firefighters from the threat of blood cancer. Your action can truly be a lifesaver.

Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

