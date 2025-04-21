DKMS Partners with the Crimson Tide to Save Lives

This spring, DKMS teamed up with the University of Alabama, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to host a powerful stem cell donor drive on campus. Held at the heart of Tuscaloosa near the iconic Bryant-Denny Stadium, this event brought the community together in a meaningful way.

With nearly 300 University of Alabama students, alumni, and fans registering as stem cell donors, the campaign became a rallying cry not just for campus involvement—but for saving lives. The University of Alabama, home to over 39,000 students, proved once again that its spirit of service extends far beyond football.

Roll Tide for Life—A Community Effort

When people ask, “Where is the University of Alabama?” or search for the "University of Alabama address in Tuscaloosa, AL," they’re often looking to connect with one of the South's most iconic institutions. And now, that same institution is making headlines for its commitment to health equity and community service.

Tuscaloosa locals and Roll Tide fans showed up big. From the quad to recruitment halls, students responded to the call for action. Why does the University of Alabama’s mascot happen to be an elephant? Because strength, memory, and loyalty are traits embedded in Crimson Tide culture—traits we now see reflected in their commitment to the fight against blood cancer.

Why Alabama? The Power of Diversity in Stem Cell Donation

Of all the colleges in Alabama, the University of Alabama stands out not only for athletics and academics but also for its dedication to service. The state’s population—which includes 25% African American residents and 6% identifying as two or more races—plays a vital role in increasing the diversity of donor registries.

Ethnic diversity is crucial in stem cell transplants, as patients are more likely to find matches within their own ethnic groups. Events like this help improve outcomes for all patients, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Hear from the Next Generation of Donors

Curious about why nearly 300 students at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa swabbed to save lives? Check out our video to hear their reasons and see how young people across campus were moved to act.

We Registered 286 Lifesavers at The University of Alabama 04:24

You Could Be Someone’s Only Match

If you’re between 18–55 years old, healthy, and ready to make a difference, consider registering as a potential stem cell donor. It only takes a cheek swab—and you could be the one to save a life.

Live in Tuscaloosa, AL or near campus? Help keep the momentum going. Whether you're on the University of Alabama map for your studies or football recruiting dreams, you can also be a part of this growing movement.

Join the Registry Today

Join thousands of students and fans who’ve made the choice to help. Be someone’s match. Be someone’s cure. And always—Roll Tide.