At DKMS, we believe in the power of community—and recently, the students, faculty, and staff at John Jay College of Criminal Justice showed just how strong that power can be.

In a remarkable show of support, John Jay College collaborated with DKMS to host an on-campus donor registration drive, encouraging students to join the global fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders.





Nearly 100 Potential Donors Registered

Thanks to their enthusiasm and commitment, close to 100 students registered as potential stem cell donors. Each one of those individuals now represents a chance to offer hope—and a second chance at life—to a patient in need.

From students learning about donor eligibility, to passionate volunteers helping spread awareness about the urgent need for stem cell matches, the energy and compassion at the event was truly inspiring.

“It was amazing to see how many young people wanted to step up and make a difference. Every swab could be someone’s cure,” said one DKMS team member who helped run the drive.

A Real World Lesson in Impact

This partnership with John Jay wasn’t just about raising numbers—it was about creating change. The students didn’t just hear about the importance of becoming a donor; they took action.

These efforts are especially important as young, diverse donors between the ages of 18–35 are urgently needed to increase the chances of finding a perfect match for patients around the world.

Watch the Impact

📹 Want to see the passion and positivity for yourself?

Watch our recap video from the event here:

We Registered 98 Lifesavers At The John Jay College! 02:43

Thank You, John Jay College

We’re incredibly grateful to the John Jay College community for standing with us in the fight against blood cancer. Your leadership and spirit show how much good can happen when we come together for a common cause.

Bring the Mission to Your Campus Host a DKMS donor drive and empower your community to be heroes. Get Started







