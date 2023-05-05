Ready to learn how you can make a difference? Mark your calendars for World Blood Cancer Day 2023.

Each year on May 28th, people around the world show their support for people with blood cancer, but every 27 seconds someone somewhere in the world receives a devastating diagnosis: blood cancer.

How can you help?

Take the quick and easy step to register as a potential donor! It only takes a 3-minute cheek swab to have the opportunity to change someone's life.

Request your FREE swab kit sent directly to your home. Anyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health can register. You will remain on the registry until the age of 61. If you are ever found to be a match for a patient in need, someone on our DKMS team will reach out to you.

Spread the word! Be it Tik Tok, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat – tell the world you’re on standby to save a life. Be as creative as you like and make sure to use #SwabSelfie and tag DKMS!

So what exactly is blood cancer?

Our blood flows through blood vessels to supply all tissues in the body with nutrients. In the approximately 5 liters of blood circulating in our body, there are billions of blood cells that carry out various vital functions. All blood cells originate from hematopoietic stem cells. The term "blood cancer" is a general description of various hematopoietic cancers. These include the different types of Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, and more.





How can blood cancer patients get a second chance at life?

For many blood cancer patients, a blood stem cell donation from an unrelated donor is their only chance of survival. The blood stem cells are collected from the donor and implanted in the recipient – in a stem cell transplantation. The new, healthy blood stem cells help the recipient’s bone marrow to regenerate and produce healthy blood cells again. For this to work, the donor and recipient must have exactly the same HLA markers. You could be the perfect match for a patient somewhere in the world – and help them sometime soon!





And don't forget! You can request your free kit online sent directly to your home.