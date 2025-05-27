World Blood Cancer Day 2023

Join Us on World Blood Cancer Day

Taking seven minutes out of your day can help save a life.

Take 7 Minutes. Save a Life.

Every year, more than 60,000 people in the United States die from blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Behind that number are real stories: parents, children, coworkers, friends—people who didn’t get the second chance they desperately needed.

This May 28th, on World Blood Cancer Day, we’re asking you to pause, reflect, and take action. In just a few minutes, you can help save someone’s life by joining the DKMS stem cell registry.

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What Is Blood Cancer? Why Is This Day Important?

Blood cancer affects how blood cells are produced and function. It begins in the bone marrow—the source of all blood cells. For many patients, the only hope of survival is a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. But 70% of people who need a transplant don’t have a matching donor in their family.

That’s where strangers like you come in.

By joining the DKMS registry, you’re offering hope to someone who may have exhausted all other options.

This isn’t just awareness.

This is action.

What Is World Blood Cancer Day?

World Blood Cancer Day (WBCD) is a global movement to raise awareness and drive action in the fight against blood cancers. It’s a day to recognize the lives lost, celebrate survivors, and—most importantly—help those still searching for a donor.

At DKMS, our mission is to ensure every patient finds their lifesaving match. With your help, we can get there.

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You Can Be Someone’s Lifeline

By joining the DKMS donor registry, you could be matched with a patient anywhere in the world who needs a stem cell transplant to survive.

It’s fast. It’s free. It’s deeply meaningful

How You Can Help:

Your swab could bring hope to someone fighting:

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Chronic myeloid leukemia

Multiple myeloma

Myelodysplastic syndromes

And other rare, aggressive blood cancers

Take Action Now:

Thankfully, you hold the ability to save lives impacted through blood cancer by registering today and requesting your FREE swab kit sent directly to your home! Together, we can bring light to the lives of those affected by these devastating diseases.

Join Us. Save Lives. Make a Difference.