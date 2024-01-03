Mechtild's story is one of courage and resilience. Facing a life-threatening illness and no compatible family donor, she inspired her husband, Peter, to create a solution. Together with their doctor, they founded DKMS (German Bone Marrow Donor Registry) in 1991, starting with just 3,000 potential donors.
Though Mechtild tragically lost her battle with leukemia, her spirit lives on in DKMS. Katharina Harf, her daughter, witnessed the devastating impact of blood cancer firsthand. Motivated by her mother's strength and Peter's dedication, she joined the fight to find a cure for blood cancer and become a beacon of hope for patients in need.
This Women's History month, we also honor the countless other women who contribute to DKMS's success:
These women exemplify dedication, compassion, and hard work, making them instrumental in saving lives. We are heartfelt in our gratitude for their contributions at DKMS.
Join us in saving lives. Here's how you can make a difference: