Is it safe to go to the lab/hospital for appointments considering recommendations to self-quarantine and stay at home?

Our medical partners are all taking extraordinary precautions to protect staff and patients. Here is a list of the most common medical centers we ask our donors to visit. To learn more about their COVID-19 policies, click on the facility you are scheduled at.
LABCORP "Wait Where You're Comfortable" Program: LabCorp has also taken a number of steps to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to ensure the safety of our patients, employees, and the broader community. This includes social distancing, which is the focus of our newly-implemented "Wait Where You're Comfortable" program. Patients can make an appointment online, provide a cell phone number, check in from their mobile device, and wait in their vehicles or other nearby location. When the LabCorp technician is ready to see them, the patients receive a text message. Walk-in patients can also participate in the program by signing in at the LabCorp Express tablet and providing their cell phone number. Please note: While LabCorp continues to perform the laboratory testing needed by you and your patients, LabCorp does not either collect COVID-19 samples or perform COVID-19 testing at its PSCs. People who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to contact their healthcare provider and not enter a LabCorp PSC.
CONCENTRA: Concentra is taking all possible precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to patients and our staff. The following processes have been implemented to enable us to continue to provide care to employees and other patients without exposing them to potentially infected patients. In addition, these measures will help protect the health of our team members to enable them to continue to provide care to non-COVID-19 patients.
COLLECTION / APHERESIS CENTER PARTNERS Our collection/apheresis center partners are taking the following actions to limit exposure risk for staff and patients/donors obtaining treatment within their facilities: