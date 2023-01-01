Is DKMS testing potential donors during the registration process?
DKMS does not test potential donors who register with us for the COVID-19 virus. If you are confirmed to have the virus, we ask that you do not register with us for the next 3 months. For donors who are asked to donate we have implemented screening for the COVID-19 virus risks before entering any collection center and before the start of a donation. These measures serve to protect the donor as well as the recipient and the employees in the collection center.