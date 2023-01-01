I registered online and haven't received a confirmation. Is there a delay?
We ask anyone registering as a potential donor online for their understanding. Normally we send all registration kits that we receive to our lab within 24 hours, however, we are currently waiting 7 days until we do this to ensure the protection of our staff handling the returned registration kits. Please be assured that the analysis of your sample and HLA characteristics that is required for us to add you to the register, will take place as soon as possible.