Register nowMake a gift

On The Road As A Stem Cell Courier

Even in times of the Covid-19 crisis, life-saving blood stem cells are brought to patients - by committed people like Maria.

02/05/2021
Maria from Cologne works at DKMS and works on a voluntary basis as a stem cell courier

Even in times of the Covid-19 crisis, life-saving blood stem cells are brought to patients - by committed people like Maria

Maria Schmiing is a DKMS employee and has also been a volunteer stem cell courier for about two years. A few days ago, she took a transplant from Germany to the United States - a particularly difficult challenge in times of the Corona crisis. Currently, entry to the US is only possible because DKMS, with the support of the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP/Be the Match), has obtained a special permit for stem cell couriers to enter the country - so that patients can receive urgently needed transplants.

"It was through an acquaintance of mine that I became aware of it (becoming a courier) several years ago,” Maria said. “She is a teacher and carries out stem cell transports during the school holidays - I was immediately enthusiastic about it and signed up for it," says Maria Schmiing from Cologne. She applied to Ontime Onboard Courier GmbH, one of the transport companies that DKMS works with to bring life-saving blood stem cells to the recipients.

Blood stem cell couriers like Maria are currently in great demand to ensure that blood stem cell and bone marrow donations reach their recipients all over the world safely, even during the Corona crisis.

"The procedure for a courier mission is actually always the same," Maria explained. "During the briefing the day before, we go through all documents together and the entire itinerary is discussed. Every important detail is marked and addressed."

But something is different at the moment: the couriers must carry a special permit that allows them to enter the US. "This must be presented upon entry and exit."

The next stop for Maria was the collection center the next morning. There she received the life-saving blood stem cells from specially trained staff. These had previously been collected from a DKMS donor and prepared for transport. All documents and data were double checked based on the 4 eye principle before the transplant was handed over. "We especially look at the donor number and compare it, because we have to make sure that the patient receives the right transplant".

Afterwards Maria could start her journey. Stem cell couriers are allowed one additional piece of hand luggage only to be able to stay flexible on the way. "Most important are the blood stem cells or the bone marrow. We must not lose sight of the transplant during the entire journey. I look after this suitcase like my own personal treasure, like a mother who looks after her children. I am aware of the responsibility I carry and this stays with me until I have delivered the blood stem cells safely to the patient's clinic."

Waiting for the departure to the USA
More ways to help
You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to many blood cancer patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Related stories
All News
04/21/2022
Shannon's SHARE and DKMS work to Address Disparities
It's National Minority Health Month (NMHM), which for DKMS and Shannon's Share means a time t...
Kylie and Kimora
News
04/06/2022
DKMS is working to address disparities this National Minority Health Month
April is National Minority Health Month, which for us means a time to raise awareness about h...
Start virtual drive.
News
03/09/2022
DKMS Stands in Solidarity
At DKMS, we stand in solidarity with all people suffering innocently from this totally unacce...
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH