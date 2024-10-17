Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift
News

DKMS Gala, A Night of Hope

Join us for an unforgettable evening of hope, inspiration, and celebration at the DKMS Gala 2024!

This black-tie event will raise critical funds to support our mission of helping blood cancer patients find their perfect match for a life-saving stem cell transplant.

The Power of DKMS

Every year, thousands of people are diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a stem cell transplant is their only chance of survival. DKMS is dedicated to connecting these patients with their genetic matches – their heroes – who can donate stem cells and give them a second chance at life.

Marc Jacobs and Niki Taylor attend the 17th Annual DKMS Gala

A Night to Make a Difference

The DKMS Gala 2024 promises to be a night to remember. You'll enjoy an elegant dinner, heartwarming stories of transplant journeys, and inspiring entertainment. But most importantly, you'll be part of something bigger than yourself – the fight to save lives.

What to Expect

  • A captivating evening filled with hope and inspiration
  • A delicious dinner and elegant atmosphere
  • The opportunity to hear from patients, donors, and special guests
  • Live entertainment and dancing
  • A silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences
Coco Rocha attends the 17th Annual DKMS Gala
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 17th Annual DKMS Gala

The DKMS Gala is more than just an event; it's a chance to give back, to inspire, and to save lives. Every donation, every match, every life saved is a testament to the power of hope. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of blood cancer patients. Join us at the DKMS Gala 2024 and be the cure.

Hope Starts Here, Join the DKMS Registry
Start Registration


More ways to help
You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2024 DKMS Group gGmbH