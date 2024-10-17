DKMS Gala, A Night of Hope

This black-tie event will raise critical funds to support our mission of helping blood cancer patients find their perfect match for a life-saving stem cell transplant.

The Power of DKMS

Every year, thousands of people are diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a stem cell transplant is their only chance of survival. DKMS is dedicated to connecting these patients with their genetic matches – their heroes – who can donate stem cells and give them a second chance at life.

A Night to Make a Difference

The DKMS Gala 2024 promises to be a night to remember. You'll enjoy an elegant dinner, heartwarming stories of transplant journeys, and inspiring entertainment. But most importantly, you'll be part of something bigger than yourself – the fight to save lives.

What to Expect

A captivating evening filled with hope and inspiration

A delicious dinner and elegant atmosphere

The opportunity to hear from patients, donors, and special guests

Live entertainment and dancing

A silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences

The DKMS Gala is more than just an event; it's a chance to give back, to inspire, and to save lives. Every donation, every match, every life saved is a testament to the power of hope. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of blood cancer patients. Join us at the DKMS Gala 2024 and be the cure.

Hope Starts Here, Join the DKMS Registry




