DKMS, one of the most significant non-profit organizations in the world to fight blood cancer, celebrated its lifesaving mission on Thursday, October 19 at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street. The 17th annual black-tie gala raised $4.5 million and honored the organization’s staunch advocate Sue Nabi, CEO, Coty.

The event featured a performance by GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning singer/actor Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Angels in America, Pose). Actor and comedian Mario Cantone (Sex and the City, The View), motivated the audience in his entertaining way to make financial contributions directly to DKMS’ lifesaving mission. Notable guests included actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, fashion designers Vera Wang and Marc Jacobs, and supermodels Niki Taylor and Coco Rocha, with inspiring on-stage remarks from Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS, Peter Harf, Founder DKMS, and Coty CEO, Sue Nabi.

Gala guests experienced a moving, on-stage moment of gratitude when a 14-year-old blood cancer survivor from Oklahoma, Miley, was introduced to her lifesaving stem cell donor, Kayla from Texas. Miley was diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2020. At yesterday's DKMS New York Gala, Miley finally had the opportunity to thank her genetic twin in person with a hug.

Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS, said:

“This memorable event reflected a deep level of support and confidence in our mission. My big dream is that every patient will be saved from blood cancer and other blood disorders. We’re grateful to those who make it possible for our work to continue to grow.”

“Coty has proudly partnered with DKMS for over three decades and we continue to be inspired by its unwavering drive to save lives.,” explained gala honoree Sue Nabi.

The 17th annual event brought together over 700 key supporters, who continue to help raise awareness and crucial funds for blood cancer patients in need of a stem cell transplant. All funds raised go to saving patients worldwide by recruiting more donors, conducting medical research, and giving access to treatment for patients in developing countries and regions, including India and Africa. DKMS has registered more than 12 million stem cell donors worldwide. Over 110,000 of those have provided a blood cancer or blood disorder patient with a second chance at life. Gala leadership included Event Chairs Olivier Goudet, JAB Managing Partner & CEO, and Valérie Goudet; Honorary Chairs Peter Harf, Viktoria von Wulffen, and Katharina Harf; Benefit Committee members Anne & Tony Goldring, Coco Rocha & James Conran, Vera Wang, Vanessa von Bismark & Maximilian Weiner.