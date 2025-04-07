The Vlogbrothers, Hank and John Green, are well-known educators, authors, and advocates who use their platform to inspire positive change. With millions of followers, their influence reaches people who want to make a real difference. DKMS collaborated with them to raise awareness about the importance of stem cell donation, making it easier than ever for people to register and potentially save a life. By sharing Chris’s story, we hope to encourage more individuals to take that simple yet powerful step—just like he did.

The Green brothers are passionate about science, education, and healthcare advocacy. Their community, often called Nerdfighteria, is driven by the motto “Don’t Forget to Be Awesome” (DFTBA) and aims to make the world a better place. Through their videos and YouTube engagement, they’ve inspired thousands to support causes like DKMS. Their ability to connect with audiences through thoughtful storytelling, charity fundraising, and science communication makes them a perfect partner in the fight against leukemia and other blood disorders.

Easy Registration: A quick online sign-up and a cheek swab is all it takes to join the stem cell donor registry.

Why It Matters

Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia or another blood disorder. For many, a bone marrow transplant or stem cell transplant is their only chance for survival. Unfortunately, 70% of patients don’t have a matching donor in their family and rely on people like Chris.

How The Green Brothers Convinced Chris To Help Save A Life (Live Donation: New York Blood Center) 03:52

Join the Fight Against Blood Cancer

Chris describes the experience as “four hours of mild discomfort for the chance to give someone more time on this earth.” His live donation at the New York Blood Center was simple, rewarding, and life-changing.

Are you ready to be someone’s hope? Register today and help give more patients a second chance.

