Following the successful first year of partnership, Love Your Melon has announced it will strengthen its partnership with DKMS with a $100,000 grant in 2020.
The grant supports the registration of bone marrow donors through the LYM Campus Crew program, which calls on students to host bone marrow donor drives on campus, among other community outreach events that help support cancer patients. The program is active at 250 campuses across the United States.
In 2019, LYM Campus Crews registered 13,629 new potential donors at 175 campuses across the country.