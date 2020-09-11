Register nowMake a gift
World Marrow Donor Day - Thank you donor!

World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD) is celebrated globally to thank all 37 million people registered as potential donors across the world. There is still a need for more donors as 40% of patients do not find a matching donor in the global database.

This WMDD we are joining with other donor centres across the world asking everyone who is able to, to register online as part of the WMDD Virtual Global Donor Drive.

Annually, about 20,000 patients worldwide receive blood stem cells from an unrelated matching donor somewhere in the world. Unfortunately, a potential match is not found for every patient - but you can help!

World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD) is celebrated globally on the third Saturday of September. A unique day to thank all 37 million volunteer donors across the world, who have signed up to potentially donate marrow or blood stem cells for patients in need of a transplant. WMDD also gives the opportunity to patients and donors to explain the impact of blood stem cell transplantation on their lives as well as spreading awareness.

World Marrow Donor Day was initiated in 2015 and has since then grown into a worldwide celebration involving donor centres, registries, transplant centres, patient initiatives, patients and donors and the general public.



We provide blood cancer patients with a second chance at life.
The vision of DKMS is to fight blood cancer. Therefore, we are constantly working to convince as many people as possible to register with the DKMS.
