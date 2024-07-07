Thank you for requesting a swab kit from DKMS.

We’re excited to welcome you as a registered bone marrow donor and look forward to receiving your kit!

Thank you for asking for a swab kit from DKMS! If you've already signed up as a potential lifesaver, your kindness is truly appreciated! Now, let's move on to the next important step: sending back your swab kit.

You're just one step away from being a registered bone marrow donor, and that's great news. Here's what you need to do: If you still have your kit, just swab your cheeks and send it back to us using the envelope provided. Don't have your kit? No problem. We can send you a new one right away.

Sending back your swab kit is very important because each potential donor can give hope and a new chance at life to someone with a life-threatening blood cancer or disorder. Did you know that just by sending back your swab kit, you could be the crucial link for a patient waiting for a matching stem cell or bone marrow donor?

Join us in our mission to save lives! Together, let's make a meaningful impact and bring hope to those in need. Send back your kit today and become someone's hero.

Request a Replacement Kit and Save a Life Today! Request your new swab kit today and become a donor! Request a Replacement Kit

Have questions? That's totally fine. We're here to help. Just email us at info@dkms.org and let us know how we can assist.