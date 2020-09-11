World Blood Cancer Day - Make Your Mark!

On May 28, people around the world show their support for people with blood cancer. Make your mark and become a stem cell donor!

Every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Every year, over 80,000 people around the globe search for a matching blood stem cell donor outside their family. Many never find the donor they need to beat blood cancer.

This World Blood Cancer Day, May 28, people living with blood cancer and blood disorders need your support more than ever. Get involved from the comfort of your own home and raise awareness of blood cancer, register as a potential bone marrow donor or make a contribution to help cover the costs for registering more lifesavers. You really can make a difference, and give hope at a time that is so difficult for so many.

Do good things and spread the word.

Be it Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok or Snapchat – tell the world you’re on standby to save a life. Be as creative as you like and use the ‘&’ symbol or your registration kit!

Don’t forget the hashtag: #WBCD

Make us a part of your World Blood Cancer Day Playlist

Submit your favorite song to our first ever World Blood Cancer Day Playlist. Join us in creating the official soundtrack for World Blood Cancer Day.

Let’s jam out and raise awareness for an important cause.

Submit your song Submit

Show us your “&” moment

We are asking you to be creative and share your “&” moment on social media.

Get creative and make your mark for DKMS World Blood Cancer Day.

Post using #WBCD one of the following:

Video

Original painting

Original music composition

Photo



