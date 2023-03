“Marley is only six years old. We have no time to waste - you could be the person who saves my son’s life. All you have to do is sign up as a potential blood stem cell donor. We are so proud of Marley and all the other amazing children and their families going through these tough times. I hope loads of people can be helped because of our campaign. Marley is not giving up so neither am I."

Marley’s mom, Shaney.