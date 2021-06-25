Register nowMake a gift
Campaign
06/25/2021

Vipul urgently needs a lifesaving match

vipul patient dkms
Vipul, a 29-year-old youth from Mumbai is diagnosed with a rare and an uncommon form of blood cancer known as ‘Myelofibrosis’. Vipul can only survive if he finds a matching blood stem cell donor, as soon as possible.

Vipul is a happy-go-lucky person and wants to pursue his career in computer applications; he loves adventure sports and lives life to the fullest. But everything came to a standstill when he was diagnosed with Myelofibrosis in March 2021.

Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts your body's normal production of blood cells.

Vipul has two elder sisters out of which only one of his sisters turned out to be just 5/10 HLA (tissue characteristics) match to him. As none of his family members are a perfect match for him, he is now looking for an unrelated donor.

“Life has changed drastically for me since the diagnosis, my health has slowed me down, but I want to overcome it, and work hard to achieve my dreams and support my family" - says Vipul
Vipul patient DKMS

Time is ticking for Vipul!

Vipul’s dream seems bleak now as he is running out of time. He urgently needs to find a matching blood stem cell donor to survive. It just takes five minutes of your time to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.

You can give Vipul and his family hope. Step up and show your support for Vipul and other patients like him who are battling such life-threatening diseases.

A few minutes of your time could give him a fighting chance for a lifetime. Register as a potential donor today.

Register to be a bone marrow donor today!
Register
We provide blood cancer patients with a second chance at life.
The vision of DKMS is to fight blood cancer. Therefore, we are constantly working to convince as many people as possible to register with the DKMS.
01/12/2023
Campbell’s fight against Leukemia
12/22/2022
Happy Holidays 2022
06/15/2021
My Dad, My Inspiration
07/30/2021
Amelia's Someone Special
View all campaigns
Support our Mission
You can support the DKMS in many ways and thus give new hope for life to many blood cancer patients.
Make a gift
Host a donor drive
Register as a donor
Share with your friends
Corporate Partnerships
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH