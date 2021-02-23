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Ransom donor holding blood bag
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Join Uncle Cranston in the fight against blood cancer

Ransom Donor tile image - charity stream feb27 2021
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register Today

When Ransom donated blood stem cells in the Spring of 2020, the pandemic had put a hold on most all activities. But Ransom and DKMS were determined to help save the life of the patient that was waiting for a life-saving transplant.


He registered in 2013 while a student at the University of Washington.


“I figured, if there is a chance I could help someone out by being their match, I would do it no questions asked,” said Ransom.


And now Ransom is continuing to support DKMS! Via his 12 hour fundraising stream on Twitch which starts at 9 a.m. CST and lasts until 9 p.m. on February 27th, Uncle Cranston as he is known in the gaming world, will play Crash Bandicoot 4 in efforts to raise money and register new lifesavers. Link for fundraiser.


“We need more positivity around the world right now and you could be the spark that helps. Why not register? You could be giving someone a second shot at life.”



We provide blood cancer patients with a second chance at life.

The vision of DKMS is to fight blood cancer. We work tirelessly to build a community of donors so every patient has a potential second chance at life.
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You can support the DKMS in many ways and thus give new hope for life to many blood cancer patients.
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