When Ransom donated blood stem cells in the Spring of 2020, the pandemic had put a hold on most all activities. But Ransom and DKMS were determined to help save the life of the patient that was waiting for a life-saving transplant.
He registered in 2013 while a student at the University of Washington.
And now Ransom is continuing to support DKMS! Via his 12 hour fundraising stream on Twitch which starts at 9 a.m. CST and lasts until 9 p.m. on February 27th, Uncle Cranston as he is known in the gaming world, will play Crash Bandicoot 4 in efforts to raise money and register new lifesavers. Link for fundraiser.