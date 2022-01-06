Why we Love, Love

Our story began with love, our mission is driven by love, and every day we find inspiration through the acts of love we are privileged to witness. That’s why we are celebrating pride month. We are proud of all those who love freely and share it with the world: loud, happy, and colorful.

Over 30 years ago, DKMS was founded because a man loved a woman in need, because a family was fighting to save the one they loved. The love this family shared ultimately turned into love for all people in need and our organization dedicated itself to helping patients and their loved ones find hope and a second chance at life. DKMS was built on the foundational belief that all it takes to change the world is a willingness to try. Regardless of one’s race, gender, creed, or sexual orientation, what truly matters is not just how we identify ourselves, but how we identify with others. In this regard, we are proud to know that our donors, who come from all walks of life, are united by a common desire to do what’s in their power to share their love with the world.

As we see in the news seemingly every day, as a people we often get caught up focusing on those aspects of identity that are different from ours, without acknowledging the deep-rooted truths we all share. We all know what it means to love. What it means to be afraid. What it feels like to lose hope…and find it again. In a world that often times seems riven by division, we are proud to be witness to the depth of human compassion and the seemingly boundless generosity born of love. Stories from across the spectrum act as constant reminders that the bonds that unite us, will always overcome the superficial nature of our differences. Because: Love is life. Love is hope. Love is all.

An Inclusive Registry

It's a common misconception that members of the LGBTQ+ community are unable to join the registry and donate blood stem cells. However, this is entirely false. We encourage all individuals between the ages of 18 and 55 to donate, regardless of sexual orientation. It takes all of us to save lives.