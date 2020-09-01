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The Power of Blood

Each of us has the ability to save a life; that is the power of blood.

The choice to register and donate to someone in need; that is the power of love.

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood cancer - regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. For children, leukemia is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer, and second most common cause of death among all cancer types, tragically cutting their lives short. For many patients, the only hope for a cure and a second chance at life is a bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant.

The need for more donors is universal and it’s never been more critical to grow the global donor pool and diversify the registry. Each person has a unique ability to save a life by stepping up to register - that is the Power of Blood, and why we need you more than ever!


Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register Today

Patients who need your help

When you register as a bone marrow donor, you're giving hope to patients everywhere.
Help save Baby Boston's life
Be Courtlynn's hero
John Jay College Partners with DKMS to Help Save Lives

More ways to help

You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
Register as a donor
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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