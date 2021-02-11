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Courtlynn is fighting aplastic anemia and needs your help
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Be Courtlynn's hero

Help Courtlynn win her fight against aplastic anemia

Courtlynn is 15-years-old. She's a sophomore in high school, plays travel softball, and soccer. She is very ambitious and has started her own cattle business and is a beekeeper. Courtlynn is facing bone marrow failure due to aplastic anemia. The pain and exhaustion are a daily fight and just simple daily activities like being outside, spending time with her beloved cows, and being with her friends and family have become very difficult if not impossible.

But Courtlynn is an inspiration. She fights not only to find her perfect matching bone marrow donor but for kids just like her who have hope for a second chance at a healthy life.

"I'm trying to stay positive for the other kids that are going through this, because if I can stay positive then that will help their energy to be positive," Courtlynn said.

"I'm trying to stay positive for the other kids that are going through this, because if I can stay positive then that will help their energy to be positive," Courtlynn said.

Will you step up to give Courtlynn the promise of living out her dreams?

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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In the news


Courtlynn is searching for a matching bone marrow donor
WGNO
15-year-old girl fighting life-threatening disease
Courtlynn is searching for a matching bone marrow donor.
KNOE
Winnsboro girl diagnosed with rare blood disorder

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