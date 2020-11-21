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Help save Baby Boston's life

Baby Boston suffers from a rare immune disease called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. He is in desperate need of a matching stem cell donor. Since he is half Filipino and half White, finding a match for him is very difficult as there are fewer mixed-race donors who match this ethnic background. In the meantime, he is receiving chemotherapy and steroids to help keep him well.

"Anybody that joins the registry is providing hope to patients like Boston, who are just desperately searching for that match." - Boston's Mom.

Boston's symptoms started with a fever a couple of weeks ago, then his liver and spleen enlarged and his blood counts dropped shortly after. After a bone marrow biopsy, doctors diagnosed him with HLH.

The power of your blood can help save Baby Boston's life. Swab to save a life and register today.

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register Today

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