Campaign
01/13/2021

Jakob needs a bone marrow transplant to survive

Jakob is fighting a rare blood disease. His only chance for survival is a bone marrow transplant.

At just a few days old, Jakob was diagnosed with ADASCID, a very rare genetic disorder that has left Jakob extremely immune-compromised and unable to fight off any infection. Jakob currently relies on monthly IVIG transfusions, a drug created from plasma donations, and a very expensive drug called REVCOVI, which doctors estimate will only maintain his health for 6 -12 months.

Jakob has yet to find a donor. Jakob is a mix of Hispanic and Caucasian so the best match for him is likely someone who shares his same mixed ethnicity. Please, sign up to be a potential stem cell donor today! You might just be the lifesaving match for Jakob.


