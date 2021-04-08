Our blood flows through blood vessels to supply all the bodily tissues with nutrients. In the approximately 5 liters of blood circulating in our body, there are billions of blood cells that carry out various vital functions. All blood cells originate from hematopoietic stem cells. Immature or abnormal cells are called cancer cells. Rapidly producing cancer cells flood the bloodstream and drive out healthy cells. As a result, the blood can no longer perform its basic tasks, such as transporting oxygen and protecting the body from infection.
Founded in 1991, DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting potential donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research.
We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support, and provide hope.
Our story began with one family fighting to save someone they loved. When Mechtild Harf was told that the only treatment for her leukemia was a bone marrow transplant, she had no matching family members.