The first step to joining nearly 10 million amazing people as a DKMS registered donor is to swab your cheeks. It’s incredibly easy and it takes just a few minutes. So, we thought some gifs would be helpful to take you step-by-step through the process. And gifs make everything more fun!

1. Order your swab kit from DKMS and wait for it to arrive in the mail. It will take 10–15 business days. Sit tight, your opportunity to give someone a second chance at life is on its way!

2. Got your kit? Now open it up like an excited kid with a birthday gift and remove the three swabs.

3. Get swabbing! Rub the inside of your left cheek in a circular motion for 60 seconds just like the gif below and then place it back in the envelope.

4. Do the same thing on the right cheek. Easy, RIGHT?!

5. Finally, with the third swab, please swab across the inside of your upper and lower lips. In addition, use the left and right cheek again for 60 seconds. Allow your swabs to dry for two minutes.

6. You got through the hard part. Discard the previous package your swabs were delivered in. Now, this is the MOST IMPORTANT PART. Make sure all three swabs are in the swab envelope.

7. Make it official. Seal your swab envelope and place the barcode on the top right

8. Place swab envelope in the return envelope. See how helpful gifs are? ;)

9. Drop it like it’s hot. Mail your swab kit back to DKMS. It’s all paid for so you don’t have to worry about a thing.





And there you have it! You are now the SWAB boss!

Any questions on how to swab? Contact us at kits@dkms.org or call us at 1–866–340–3567