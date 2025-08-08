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How to Swab with DKMS

It only takes 3 swabs to become a potential lifesaver. Every day, thousands of patients search for a matching stem cell or bone marrow donor. With one simple kit, you could be the match they’ve been waiting for.

Becoming a potential stem cell or bone marrow donor is easier than you think and it starts with a simple cheek swab. You’re just one step away from joining nearly 10 million registered donors in the DKMS community.

To make it even easier, we’ve included everything you need below:

  • A step-by-step guide with quick visuals
"Swabbing your cheek is the first simple step in becoming a potential stem cell or bone marrow donor. This quick and painless test helps determine if you're a match for a patient in need. Here's exactly how to swab correctly and join the DKMS donor registry."

Your Journey to Saving a Life

1. Order Your Swab Kit, & Open Your Kit

Haven’t done that yet? Click here to request yours now. It takes just a minute, and your free kit will arrive in 10–15 business days. When it arrives, open it up like it’s your birthday — inside, you’ll find three swabs.

2. Swab Left Cheek (60 Seconds)

Take your first swab and rub the inside of your left cheek in a circular motion. Easy!

3. Swab Right Cheek (60 Seconds)

Repeat on the right cheek with the second swab. You got this.

4. Swab Upper & Lower Lips + Cheeks Again

Use the third swab for the inside of your upper and lower lips, then swipe both cheeks again. Let all three swabs dry for 2 minutes.

5. Prep, Seal & the Label for Return

Place all three swabs in the swab envelope. (Don’t reuse the box or wrapper — toss it!) Seal the swab envelope and add the barcode to the top right corner.

6. Package It Up

Put the sealed envelope inside the prepaid return envelope provided.

7. Mail It Back

Drop it in your mailbox or take it to the post office. It’s already paid for — no stamps, no stress.

That’s It! You’re Officially a Swab Boss.

By sending back your kit, you’re making a real difference. Every kit returned is a chance to save a life. For patients fighting blood cancer and other serious disorders, your match could be their only hope.


Ready to Be a Hero?

Already have your kit?

Mail it back today, the sooner we receive it, the sooner you can help save a life.

Need a new kit? Request one here — we’ve got you covered.

If you have completed your registration process but need a new kit, click here to request a replacement kit.
Request a Replacement Kit


Questions? We’ve Got Answers.

Any questions on how to swab? Contact us at kits@dkms.org or call us at 1–866–340–3567

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