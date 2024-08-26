At 14, Elijah and his family could have never predicted that a persistent toothache would lead to a life-altering diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, something Elijah described as,

“The worst experience of my life. Everything just happened so fast I didn’t have any time to react.”

Elijah was immediately hospitalized and began chemotherapy, staying at the hospital from November to March. Despite the treatment, doctors told his family that he would need a bone marrow transplant to survive. Thankfully, a quick search turned out a perfect match, Nick.

At just 18 years old, Nick came across a social media ad for DKMS and decided to register as a donor. “I was motivated because I figured if all I need to do is a cheek swab, and I can possibly save someone's life, that would be amazing.” It was a shock when five years later, DKMS reached out to Nick to let him know he was a match for a patient in need.

Nick said yes and ended up donating his bone marrow to Elijah. When a donor is needed, around 90% of donors donate via the Peripheral Blood Stem Cell method, similar to donating plasma. Around 10% of donors will donate via the Bone Marrow method, an outpatient surgical procedure, primarily used for pediatric patients. Because Elijah was a pediatric patient, doctors determined that he would need a bone marrow donation. Nick described the donation by saying that “It was painful after for a few days but the pain was totally worth it to know that I saved someone's life. I would definitely do it again!”

Nick’s donation and Elijah’s transplant were a success. After the required anonymity period, the two exchanged contact information and began getting to know each other over text, eventually deciding to meet up in New York and finally meet face to face. It was a tearful meeting, as soon as they saw each other Nick and Elijah shared a long hug. Elijah’s parents and grandparents were able to finally say thank you in person to the man who had saved their son.

Now, they’re looking forward to the future. Elijah, now 18 and the same age Nick was when he registered as a donor, will be starting school soon to pursue his dream of becoming an engineer. Elijah gave Nick an engraved plaque, with an inscription that he wrote expressing his thanks and his hopes for the future he now has thanks to Nick.

“Nicholas, taking a moment to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible generosity in donating your bone marrow to me. Your selfless act has given me a new lease on life and I am beyond grateful. Your kindness and willingness to help a stranger in need is truly inspiring. Because of you, I have a chance to look forward to a healthier future. Thank you for being my hero.”

Elijah's story is a testament to the power of human kindness and the life-saving potential of bone marrow donation. It serves as a reminder that even the smallest act of generosity can have a profound impact on someone's life. Inspired by Elijah and Nick's story? Consider registering as a donor today. It's a simple act that could save a life.