Register now Make a gift

Register as a Donor

Join today and make a difference in someone’s life.
Register Today
Every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. You could be someone's second chance at life.


Join the Global Fight Against Blood Cancer
Register Now

Who We Are

DKMS: Fighting Blood Cancer Since 1991

DKMS is an international nonprofit dedicated to providing a second chance at life for people battling blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded after a family’s personal loss, our mission is rooted in compassion, urgency, and hope.

Today, DKMS has grown into one of the world’s largest donor centers, with millions of registered potential donors and countless lives saved.


Why It Matters

Blood Cancer Is a Global Challenge

Leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood cancers affect the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells. For many patients, a stem cell or bone marrow transplant is the only path to survival.

But Finding a Donor Isn’t Easy

  • Only 30% of patients find a matching donor in their own family.
  • The other 70% rely on someone they’ve never met.
  • A match must be extremely close — ideally 10/10 HLA characteristics must align.

That’s why building a larger, more diverse donor registry is critical.

Your Registration Could Save a Life
Register Today
Request a swab kit


How You Can Help

Becoming a donor is one of the most direct ways to help save a life. But there are multiple ways to make an impact — whether by donating your time, spreading awareness, or supporting DKMS financially. Every action counts, and together, we can give more patients a second chance at life.

How to Register

• Request Your Free Swab Kit
Fill out a short online form. We’ll send you a cheek-swab kit at no cost.

• Swab Your Cheeks
Use the swabs to collect a quick, painless sample from the inside of your cheeks.

• Mail It Back
Return your kit in the prepaid envelope — postage is covered.

• Join the Registry
Once processed, your HLA type is added to the global donor registry, making you available to any patient searching for a lifesaving match.

• Be Ready If You’re a Match
If you’re identified as a match, we’ll contact you right away and guide you through the donation process.

Join the Global Fight Against Blood Cancer
Register Now


Your registration could be the reason someone gets a second chance.

Not everyone is able to donate stem cells — but everyone can make a difference.

Every new donor costs about $45 to add to the registry. Your gift helps process new kits, support patient services, and advance research that improves transplant outcomes.

Even one donation can help add another potential lifesaver to the registry.

Schools, businesses, and community groups can help grow the registry by organizing donor drives.
We provide everything you need — materials, guidance, and support.

Host an in-person event or create a virtual drive to reach supporters anywhere.

Awareness is powerful.
Talking about blood cancer, sharing our mission, and encouraging friends or colleagues to register helps expand the registry and increase the chance of a match for every patient.



How Donation Works

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation (PBSC)

Used in about 80% of transplants, PBSC is the most common—and least invasive—way to donate. In a simple outpatient procedure, blood is drawn from one arm, stem cells are collected, and the rest of your blood is returned. No surgery needed. DKMS+1

Your Registration Could Save a Life
It only takes a few minutes to join the DKMS registry
Request a swab kit



Learn more about DKMS

Topic
About DKMS
Article
DKMS Global Impact 2024: A Global Movement of Lifesavers
Article
DKMS Global Impact 2023: Lives Saved, Futures Changed
Topic
Our engagement in science and research
Learn more
Already registered? Check out our donor resources.
Donor info

More ways to help

You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH