Blood Cancer

Aplastic anemia

Aplastic anemia is a serious disease that occurs when a person’s bone marrow stops making enough red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Without a sufficient amount of blood cells, patients run a higher risk of infection, uncontrolled bleeding and extreme fatigue.

02/10/2021

Get the facts: Each year, about 600-900 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with aplastic anemia. For many, a bone marrow transplant can be a successful cure. But, only 30% of bone marrow matches are found within a patient’s family. That’s why it’s so important to sign up today! Together we can help more aplastic anemia patients find a match -- and get a second chance at life.


