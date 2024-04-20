Register now Make a gift
Donor Recruitment Event

Campbell's ReBirthDay Celebration

5200 W Lovers Ln, 75209, Dallas, TX
04/20/2024
12:00 PM (CDT)
04/20/2024
3:00 PM (CDT)
Campbell’s RebirthDay Celebration Fundraiser! Campbell received his lifesaving transplant April 2023, which we honor with his Rebirth Day! This is a fundraiser event to raise crucial funds to help support the DKMS mission! 100% of funds raised will go to support the testing and typing of the swab kits that are used to add potential lifesavers to the registry to connect patients with donors.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Dallas community to come together again, but this time to celebrate the Rebirth Day of Campbell as he is a DKMS stem cell recipient and to help the 17,000 other patients who are in need find their genetic match for a second chance at life!

Come out on April 20th to see Campbell’s second chance at life in action as he performs live music at Lover’s Seafood 12-3pm, Donate, Swab, &amp; Dine to help raise critical funds for others to find their potential lifesavers!

Can’t make it on April 20th? Visit the link to donate where every dollar helps and drop a personalized Rebirth Day message to Campbell! Visit any of the three restaurants to dine and donate to DKMS on Saturdays in April!


Vanessa Harwell
Regional Development Coordinator
Vanessah@dkms.org
