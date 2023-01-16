When 22-year-old Dallas local Campbell Fearing suddenly experienced muscle pain and stiffness, he didn’t think much of it; but when his gums and neck became extremely swollen, he knew something wasn’t right. After visiting the dentist and undergoing blood tests at the hospital, Campbell was diagnosed with leukemia and informed he needed a blood stem cell transplant to survive. He and his family are partnering with DKMS, the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, to host a blood stem cell registration drive in Dallas to identify potential matching donors.

When he’s not studying to further his major in biblical studies at Dallas Baptist University, Campbell spends his free time mentoring an 8yo boy, helping at his mother’s restaurants, and playing basketball with his friends. A blood stem cell transplant will enable Campbell to continue to make a difference in the lives of those around him. As he looks forward to getting back to the things he loves, Campbell relies on his faith to get through this rough patch.

According to DKMS, 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life. To address this, anyone in good health between ages 18-55 is encouraged to attend the registration drive. Potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks, and then drop off their completed packet before leaving the drive.





About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond. Originally founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has entities in South Africa, Poland, Chile, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. The U.S. office was started in 2004. Globally, DKMS has registered over 11.5 million people and facilitated over 100,000 transplants. To join the fight against blood cancer or for more information, please go to dkms.org.

To register as a blood stem cell donor, please visit:

https://www.dkms.org/campbellfearing