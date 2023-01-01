Register nowMake a gift

Campbell's Leukemia Fight

Campbell's Story

22yo Campbell Fearing is a full-time student at Dallas Baptist University majoring in Biblical Studies. When not going to school or studying, Campbell enjoys spending time on the soccer field or shooting hoops with friends. Campbell is a mentor to an 8yo boy. They look forward to their weekly meetings playing games or running up and down the soccer field. As the son of a well-known chef and restauranteur, Campbell spends time working in his Mom’s restaurant. When Campbell experienced muscle pain and stiffness, he did not think twice. It was not until his gums became extremely swollen that he knew something was not right. After a trip to the dentist, it was suggested that Campbell have bloodwork resulting in a hospital admission where he received the shocking news that he has leukemia. Campbell relies on his faith in Jesus to get through this rough spot. The only cure for Campbell is a blood stem cell/bone marrow transplant.

Campbell and his community are raising awareness for the need to add donors to the donor pool. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give someone like Campbell the chance to finish school, spend more time making a difference in the lives of children and shooting goals with friends. Anyone in good health and between the ages of 18-55 can register as a potential donor. Registering as a potential bone marrow/blood stem cell donor takes a matter of minutes and involves filling out a form and swabbing your cheeks.

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

