DKMS - Global Facts and Figures
11,500,000
Potential lifesavers
105,000
Stem cell donations
21
Donations per day

Together we delete blood cancer

With over 11 million registered donors, DKMS is the largest network of stem cell donor databases in the world. We currently have employees in seven locations – Germany, USA, Poland, UK, India, Chile and South Africa – who are working every day towards winning the fight against blood cancer, and who are succeeding more and more often. An additional focus of our work includes research and science in the area of stem cell donation and transplantation. Here you’ll find the most important information regarding the work that DKMS does.

Downloads
Annual Report 2018
(9.16 MB)
DKMS Fact Sheet 2021
(411kB)
DKMS around the world
DKMS Germany
1991
Year founded
7,400,000
Registered Donors
86,000
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS US
2004
Year founded
1,100,000
Registered Donors
5,200
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS Poland
2009
Year founded
1,800,000
Registered Donors
11,500
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS UK
2013
Year founded
950,000
Registered Donors
1,900
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS Chile
2018
Year founded
170,000
Registered Donors
200
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS-BMST India
2019
Year founded
70,000
Registered Donors
70
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS Africa
2021
Year founded
40,000
Registered Donors
16
Stem Cell Donations
Key Figures of DKMS GgmbH, Last updated: 02/27/2023
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

