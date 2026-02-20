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DKMS - Global Facts and Figures

13,000,000
Potential lifesavers
135,000
Stem cell donations
27
Donations per day

Together we delete blood cancer

With over 11 million registered donors, DKMS is the largest network of stem cell donor databases in the world. We currently have employees in seven locations – Germany, USA, Poland, UK, India, Chile and South Africa – who are working every day towards winning the fight against blood cancer, and who are succeeding more and more often. An additional focus of our work includes research and science in the area of stem cell donation and transplantation. Here you’ll find the most important information regarding the work that DKMS does.

Downloads
DKMS 2022 Impact Report
(3.92 MB)
DKMS 2023 Global Impact Report
2023 Impact Report
DKMS around the world
DKMS Germany
1991
Year founded
8,000,000
Registered Donors
105,000
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS US
2004
Year founded
1,200,000
Registered Donors
6,000
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS Poland
2009
Year founded
2,100,000
Registered Donors
16,500
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS UK
2013
Year founded
1,000,000
Registered Donors
2,900
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS Chile
2018
Year founded
300,000
Registered Donors
650
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS Foundation India
2019
Year founded
250,000
Registered Donors
230
Stem Cell Donations
DKMS Africa
2021
Year founded
170,000
Registered Donors
100
Stem Cell Donations
Key Figures of DKMS GgmbH, Last updated:
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
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Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

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