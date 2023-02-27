Together we delete blood cancer

With over 11 million registered donors, DKMS is the largest network of stem cell donor databases in the world. We currently have employees in seven locations – Germany, USA, Poland, UK, India, Chile and South Africa – who are working every day towards winning the fight against blood cancer, and who are succeeding more and more often. An additional focus of our work includes research and science in the area of stem cell donation and transplantation. Here you’ll find the most important information regarding the work that DKMS does.