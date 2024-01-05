Register now Make a gift
Campaign
05/01/2024

World Blood Cancer Day 2024

World Blood Cancer Day
Register today to give the gift of hope to those battling blood cancer.
Join Us on World Blood Cancer Day 2024

Taking seven minutes out of your day can help save a life.

In the United States alone, around 60,000 individuals succumb to blood cancer annually. But united, we hold the power to change this grim reality. This World Blood Cancer Day, on May 28th, we urge you to imagine a world where your closest loved ones are prematurely slipping away from you.

Let us set the scene...

Why it Matters:

Imagine losing your loved ones to blood cancer. Unfortunately, this isn't just a daydream; it's a reality that too many people face. It's a reminder of the painful loss of the people who mean the world to us: our friends, our family, people who leave an irreplaceable hole in our lives.

Your Chance to Make a Difference:

But here's the good news: you can be part of the solution. By registering today, you can be someone's lifeline in their fight against blood cancer. It's as simple as requesting your free swab kit, which will be delivered to your doorstep.

DKMS swabbing cheeks
The new Charlotte team smiling at the camera

How You Can Help:

Your registration could mean hope for someone battling:

Take Action Now:

Thankfully, you hold the ability to save lives impacted through blood cancer by registering today and requesting your FREE swab kit sent directly to your home! Together, we can bring light to the lives of those affected by these devastating diseases.

Join Us. Save Lives. Make a Difference.

Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
