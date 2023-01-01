Register nowMake a gift
Who can register as a potential blood stem cell donor?

If you are between the ages of 18 and 55-years-old and in general good health, then you may be able to register as a blood stem cell donor.

If you have previously registered with DKMS or another donor center, there is no need to do so again, as you will already be available for searches worldwide. If you have been diagnosed with any chronic or serious illnesses (whether current or in the past), please check with us before signing up.

The National Marrow Donor Program has established medical guidelines that we follow to protect the safety of the donor. The following medical conditions would prevent a person from registering as a donor or from being cleared to donate.

  • HIV
  • History of heart surgery or heart disease
  • Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)
  • Diabetes requiring insulin or injectable medication
  • Hepatitis B or C
  • Kidney or liver disease
  • History of stroke, including TIA
  • Multiple concussions or head injuries
  • Chronic or severe neck or back problems
  • Epilepsy or other seizure within one year
  • History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders
  • Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)


