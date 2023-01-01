Who can register as a potential blood stem cell donor?
If you are between the ages of 18 and 55-years-old and in general good health, then you may be able to register as a blood stem cell donor.
If you have previously registered with DKMS or another donor center, there is no need to do so again, as you will already be available for searches worldwide. If you have been diagnosed with any chronic or serious illnesses (whether current or in the past), please check with us before signing up.
The National Marrow Donor Program has established medical guidelines that we follow to protect the safety of the donor. The following medical conditions would prevent a person from registering as a donor or from being cleared to donate.
HIV
History of heart surgery or heart disease
Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis
Fibromyalgia
Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)
Diabetes requiring insulin or injectable medication
Hepatitis B or C
Kidney or liver disease
History of stroke, including TIA
Multiple concussions or head injuries
Chronic or severe neck or back problems
Epilepsy or other seizure within one year
History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders
Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)