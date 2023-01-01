Who can register as a potential blood stem cell donor?

If you are between the ages of 18 and 55-years-old and in general good health, then you may be able to register as a blood stem cell donor.

If you have previously registered with DKMS or another donor center, there is no need to do so again, as you will already be available for searches worldwide. If you have been diagnosed with any chronic or serious illnesses (whether current or in the past), please check with us before signing up.

The National Marrow Donor Program has established medical guidelines that we follow to protect the safety of the donor. The following medical conditions would prevent a person from registering as a donor or from being cleared to donate.

HIV

History of heart surgery or heart disease

Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)

Diabetes requiring insulin or injectable medication

Hepatitis B or C

Kidney or liver disease

History of stroke, including TIA

Multiple concussions or head injuries

Chronic or severe neck or back problems

Epilepsy or other seizure within one year

History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders

Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)



