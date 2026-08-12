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General

How can DKMS help me find a matching donor?

The DKMS Patient Engagement Team has many initiatives and programs to support patients in need of a matching donor. Our COVID-friendly registration efforts include a virtual drive platform, drive-thru donor drives, swab kits mailed in tote bags for small-scale in-person efforts, opportunities for outreach through media (TV, radio, newspaper, magazines, social media channels), engagement with our international DKMS entities (Germany, UK, India, Chile, Poland and South Africa), as well as partnerships with other non-profit organizations and patient advocacy groups.

DKMS also offers a free family typing program to type siblings, children and parents of patients in need of a transplant, regardless of age, location or patient’s health insurance status. You can reach the Patient Engagement Team by emailing patientengagement@dkms.org


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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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