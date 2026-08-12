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Stem Cell Donation

Can you donate blood stem cells more than once?

On rare occasions, a donor is asked to donate a second time, either to the same patient or to a different one.

If you have blood stem cells removed, new ones will be generated to replace them, in much the same way as your blood is replaced when you make a blood donation. So it is possible to donate more than once. However, to minimize the strain on donors as far as possible, we try to keep those that have made a donation as backups, just in case their patient has a relapse and more blood stem cells are needed.

Learn more about second donations here.

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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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