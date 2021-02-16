The procedure is the same as for peripheral stem cell donation but you will not receive any injections of filgrastim.

Lymphocytes are formed in the bone marrow and are a subgroup of white blood cells. They are responsible for fighting pathogens and killing off cancer cells, and include T cells and the natural killer cells (NK cells). If given by infusion to a patient after a stem cell transplant, lymphocytes can recognize leukemia cells and destroy them. In addition, virus-specific T cells can prevent some of the life-threatening infections that can occur after a patient has received a stem cell transplant.

Lymphocytes are usually donated at the same collection clinic as stem cells. And as with your stem cell donation, our trained workup team will work in close consultation with you and is responsible for all the organization. If you have any questions about donating lymphocytes, we’ll be happy to answer them at any time!