Register nowMake a gift
Stem cell donation

T-Cell donation

On rare occasions, we may ask a donor to donate lymphocytes as well, to prevent or treat a relapse in the patient.

02/16/2021

The procedure is the same as for peripheral stem cell donation but you will not receive any injections of filgrastim.

Lymphocytes are formed in the bone marrow and are a subgroup of white blood cells. They are responsible for fighting pathogens and killing off cancer cells, and include T cells and the natural killer cells (NK cells). If given by infusion to a patient after a stem cell transplant, lymphocytes can recognize leukemia cells and destroy them. In addition, virus-specific T cells can prevent some of the life-threatening infections that can occur after a patient has received a stem cell transplant.

Lymphocytes are usually donated at the same collection clinic as stem cells. And as with your stem cell donation, our trained workup team will work in close consultation with you and is responsible for all the organization. If you have any questions about donating lymphocytes, we’ll be happy to answer them at any time!

Related Donor Articles
The briefing call.
A potential match
What to expect from a briefing call
The briefing call provides all the information you need about making a bone marrow or blood s...
Hospital
Prepare to donate
Where and when you donate
Your health is always our top priority. That’s why we work with highly specialized, certified...
Ari Sohn donating stem cell DKMS
Stem cell donation
Peripheral blood stem cell collection
The most common method of stem cell removal is peripheral stem cell collection, which is used...
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH