To make sure that you are ready to give a second chance at life as fast as possible, should the need arise, it helps if we know well in advance about your current health status and availability. If a patient urgently needs a blood stem cell transplant, having this information ready can speed up donor selection and maybe even save their life.

That is why we sent you a health questionnaire. We would be very grateful, if you could please take the time to fill it out and return it to us by email or post.

We treat all of your data with the strictest confidentially. When the search for a donor is on, we only ever include the health information that is relevant to your eligibility as a donor – and even that is in pseudonymized form. The same applies to any information you give us regarding when you will not be available to donate, for instance if you are undergoing surgery or spending time abroad. By providing us with this information, you are actively helping us to speed up the search for a donor for a life-saving blood stem cell transplant.

Having problems logging in? Try opening the questionnaire on another device – perhaps your laptop or PC– as not all device settings and browsers support it.

If that doesn’t work, it could be because the data that we have stored about you – such as your address – is no longer up to date. We will be happy to check your details.