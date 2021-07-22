DKMS, formerly known as Delete Blood Cancer, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a 509(a)(1) public charity leading the global fight against blood cancers and blood disorders. DKMS is currently operating in seven countries across five continents to create awareness, recruit potential stem cell donors, raise funds to match donor registration costs, provide patient support, and improve blood cancer therapies through research.

We have registered over 11 million potential lifesavers across Germany, UK, US, Chile, India, Poland and South Africa.

What we do

We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.

We recruit stem cell donors to give those in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.

We engage with the public as well as companies to organize donor registration events.

We raise funds to increase the number and volume of registered lifesavers and promote diversity in the worldwide pool of available stem cell donors.

We help improve blood cancer treatment – through our own research and state-of-the-art technology in our laboratory

We maintain our donor relations from day one of registration until stem cell donation.

We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing stem cell donor drives that can enhance the chances of finding a lifesaving match, rally community support, and provide hope.

DKMS 30 years – Enabling more second chances at life 03:57

Why we do it

Stories like Troy’s are our daily motivation: Troy joined the donor pool back in 2013 at his son’s elementary school with hopes of being the cure for a young boy who was suffering from a blood disorder. Seven years later, while busy at work, Troy got the call to save a life.

Troy and Dalton 4:43

With a simple cheek swab, you joined an elite group of over 11 million potential lifesavers waiting to help patients in need.

Let’s work together to give patients a second chance at life.

DKMS will contact you immediately when you are found as a match to a patient in need.

FAQs How does the search for a bone marrow or blood stem cell donor work? Looking for a matching stem cell donor is like looking for a needle in a haystack. When a blood cancer or blood disorder patient depends on a blood stem cell transplant to survive, they need a donor whose human leukocyte antigen (HLA) characteristics are a 100 percent match, if possible. The patient's medical team sends a search request to local and international databases. If a potential donor is found to match the patient, the donor center will be informed and the registered donor is contacted immediately. Four-in-ten patients do not find a matching donor. That is why we need as many people as possible to register as donors. What is blood cancer/leukemia? 'Blood cancer' is the umbrella term used for a variety of malignant diseases of the blood-forming (hematopoietic) system. A distinction is made between two kinds, depending on how they originated: leukemias and lymphomas. Leukemias begin in the bone marrow, whereas lymphomas start in the lymphatic system. All blood cancers involve the degeneration of certain blood cells, which multiply uncontrollably and suppress the healthy blood-forming system. This prevents the blood from performing vital functions, such as fighting infections, transporting oxygen or stopping bleeding. The three most common forms of blood cancer are: Leukemias

Lymphomas

Myelomas (a kind of lymphoma) How are patients matched with donors? A cheek cell sample is collected at registration. The sample is tested for the HLA characteristics and added to the global donor pool. Doctors can then search the registry and find a matching donor for their patient by comparing the patient's HLA to the donor's. More FAQs



