Register nowMake a gift

DKMS | Contact Update

DKMS, formerly known as Delete Blood Cancer, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a 509(a)(1) public charity leading the global fight against blood cancers and blood disorders. DKMS is currently operating in seven countries across five continents to create awareness, recruit potential stem cell donors, raise funds to match donor registration costs, provide patient support, and improve blood cancer therapies through research.

We have registered over 11 million potential lifesavers across Germany, UK, US, Chile, India, Poland and South Africa.

What we do

We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.

  • We recruit stem cell donors to give those in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.
  • We engage with the public as well as companies to organize donor registration events.
  • We raise funds to increase the number and volume of registered lifesavers and promote diversity in the worldwide pool of available stem cell donors.
  • We help improve blood cancer treatment – through our own research and state-of-the-art technology in our laboratory
  • We maintain our donor relations from day one of registration until stem cell donation.
  • We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing stem cell donor drives that can enhance the chances of finding a lifesaving match, rally community support, and provide hope.

Why we do it

Stories like Troy’s are our daily motivation: Troy joined the donor pool back in 2013 at his son’s elementary school with hopes of being the cure for a young boy who was suffering from a blood disorder. Seven years later, while busy at work, Troy got the call to save a life.

With a simple cheek swab, you joined an elite group of over 11 million potential lifesavers waiting to help patients in need.

Let’s work together to give patients a second chance at life.

DKMS will contact you immediately when you are found as a match to a patient in need.


Learn more about DKMS

Topic
About DKMS
Topic
Our engagement in science and research
Topic
About DKMS
Topic
Our engagement in science and research
Learn more
Already registered? Check out our donor resources.
Donor info