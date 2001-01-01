DKMS, formerly known as Delete Blood Cancer, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a 509(a)(1) public charity leading the global fight against blood cancers and blood disorders. DKMS is currently operating in seven countries across five continents to create awareness, recruit potential stem cell donors, raise funds to match donor registration costs, provide patient support, and improve blood cancer therapies through research.
We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.
Stories like Troy’s are our daily motivation: Troy joined the donor pool back in 2013 at his son’s elementary school with hopes of being the cure for a young boy who was suffering from a blood disorder. Seven years later, while busy at work, Troy got the call to save a life.
DKMS will contact you immediately when you are found as a match to a patient in need.