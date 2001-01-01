Register nowMake a gift

Register as a potential donor.

dkms swab kit

Every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

You could be someones second chance at life.

Register now

Registering Online is easy, secure, and only takes 5 minutes. Though the chances to be called as a donor are rare - 1 in 430 - if called, you are likely the patient's best match. Your decision can give hope and a second chance at life.

After registering, you have to swab your cheeks and send the kit back to DKMS. It is all free of costs.

Get involved

true haden
The patients we help
Envelope
Get your swab kit
Stemcell transport with a plane
Get the latest news and stories
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor


About Us

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded 28 years ago in Germany by Dr. Peter Harf when he lost his wife Mechtild to leukemia. Peter promised her that he would help every blood cancer patient find a matching donor.

Since them, DKMS has given more than 86,000 people worldwide a second chance at life, but, there are still more lives to be saved.

Do you need more information?
DKMS US
info@dkms.org
Contact us


There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, joining the registry, hosting your own [registration] event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All