Every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

You could be someones second chance at life.

Register now

Registering Online is easy, secure, and only takes 5 minutes. Though the chances to be called as a donor are rare - 1 in 430 - if called, you are likely the patient's best match. Your decision can give hope and a second chance at life.

After registering, you have to swab your cheeks and send the kit back to DKMS. It is all free of costs.

Get involved

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About Us

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded 28 years ago in Germany by Dr. Peter Harf when he lost his wife Mechtild to leukemia. Peter promised her that he would help every blood cancer patient find a matching donor.

Since them, DKMS has given more than 86,000 people worldwide a second chance at life, but, there are still more lives to be saved.

Team 10 Million 03:34

Do you need more information? Contact us

Frequently asked questions about becoming a donor What is blood cancer? Blood cancer is the generic term for malignant diseases of the bone marrow or blood-forming system, in which normal blood formation is disturbed by the uncontrolled multiplication of malignant blood cells. Because of these cancer cells, the blood can no longer perform its vital tasks, such as fighting infections, transporting oxygen or stopping bleeding. Curing blood cancer Blood cancer patients can often only overcome the disease with the help of a stem cell donation from a suitable donor. In the case of leukemia and malignant lymphomas, the transfer of healthy stem cells is often the only chance of a cure. Leukemia A series of malignant diseases in which there is a pathologically increased proliferation of immature and therefore, non-functional white blood cells. Malignant lymphomas are divided into Hodgkin's disease (lymphogranulomatosis) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (lymphatic leukemia), according to their different characteristics. Lymphoma, malignant Malignant alteration of lymphatic tissue with swelling of the lymph nodes and pathological enlargement of the spleen. Malignant lymphomas are divided according to their different characteristics into Hodgkin's disease (lymphogranulomatosis) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (lymphatic leukemia), which originate from the lymph nodes.

How does the search for a bone marrow or blood stem cell donor work? Looking for a matching stem cell donor is like looking for a needle in a haystack. When a blood cancer or blood disorder patient depends on a blood stem cell transplant to survive, they need a donor whose human leukocyte antigen (HLA) characteristics are a 100 percent match, if possible. The patient's medical team sends a search request to local and international databases. If a potential donor is found to match the patient, the donor center will be informed and the registered donor is contacted immediately. Four-in-ten patients do not find a matching donor. That is why we need as many people as possible to register as donors. Who can register as a potential blood stem cell donor? If you are between the ages of 18 and 55-years-old and in general good health, then you may be able to register as a blood stem cell donor. If you have previously registered with DKMS or another donor center, there is no need to do so again, as you will already be available for searches worldwide. If you have been diagnosed with any chronic or serious illnesses (whether current or in the past), please check with us before signing up. The National Marrow Donor Program has established medical guidelines that we follow to protect the safety of the donor. The following medical conditions would prevent a person from registering as a donor or from being cleared to donate. HIV

History of heart surgery or heart disease

Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Factor V

Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)

Diabetes requiring insulin or injectable medication

Hepatitis B or C

Kidney or liver disease

History of stroke, including TIA

Multiple concussions or head injuries

Chronic or severe neck or back problems

Epilepsy or other seizure within one year

History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders

Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)

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