Love for Lillian

Sweet Lillian loves to tell jokes and laugh with her parents and her older brother, Jerry. Her sweet smile and laugh have been a light in a very challenging time for her family.


At the age of just seven years old, Lillian has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and will need a bone marrow transplant. This devastating news came at a time where Jerry himself was undergoing a second stem cell transplant in his own fight against AML. The family has learned that the children’s father has a genetic mutation that causes AML in the children.

Lillian is of Chinese descent and one in her family is a match. While it is more likely that Lillian will find a matching donor in someone who shares her ethnicity, anyone could be the match that will save her life. There is a matching donor in China, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, that donor is not able to be her lifesaver.


You can give Lillian’s family hope. Step up and show love for Lillian and the patients like her who are searching for their second chance at a healthy life. Register as a donor today.

