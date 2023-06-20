Many partnership organizations and groups have supported the mission of DKMS and blood cancer and blood disorder patients. They’ve volunteered numerous hours of their time to increase the registry, diversify the pool of potential life-saving donors, and educate people on the need for more registered donors. Now, through the generous support of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, DKMS is honored to support and give back to the very same organizations and groups.

Through the Saving Lives Service Award, nonprofit and civic organizations, as well as faith-based and student sanctioned groups who have hosted a DKMS donor registration drive have the opportunity to apply for a one-time grant of $1,000 to continue their organization’s mission and needs. Ten individual grants are being awarded between January 1, 2023 and December 21, 2023.

First Quarter Recipients

DKMS selected two prestigious groups as the first recipients of the Saving Lives Service Award. Read about their great work below:

The University of Memphis Student Nurses Association

The Student Nurses Association “seeks to support nursing students by providing mentorship, resources, activities, and leadership opportunities to assist in their academic careers and beyond.” While hosting their drive earlier this year, they were able to connect with a student who had previously donated blood stem cells through DKMS. This was helpful for potential new donors to hear firsthand what the experience is like, taking away potential hesitancy due to the unknown. By hosting a DKMS donor drive, they were also able to support the one of the health goals of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' 'Healthy People 2030' – to prevent illness and disability related to blood disorders.





Friends of MSF at The University of Virginia

Friends of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, at the University of Virginia have a mission to raise awareness about MSF’s work and relevant humanitarian issues. Friends of MSF choose to work with DKMS due to our connection to public health and health equity. To help increase and diversify the registry, they got creative by tying in a March Madness theme to their DKMS donor drive. This helped to generate more interest by playing off the popularity of the tournament. They also partnered with several other organizations on campus, the Charlottesville community, and the Center for Global Health Equity – showing how it really takes a community to make an impact!

Quarter Two Recipients Announced Soon!

Winners for the second quarter of the Saving Lives Service Award will be selected at the beginning of July. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled!

Interested in Applying?

Have you already hosted a DKMS drive this year and interested in applying? Check out the Saving Lives Service Award page to fill out an application.

Ready to host a drive to make an impact and be eligible to apply for the award? Contact our Donor Recruitment team! Someone will be in touch with you to share all the details and what happens next. DKMS provides all the supplies and training necessary and it’s a great and easy way to make an impact!