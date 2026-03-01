Saving Lives Service Award - Online Application

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Save a Life. Win a Grant.

Step Up. Save Lives. Apply Now.
Become part of something bigger—join the Saving Lives Service today.
Apply Now

Host a DKMS donor drive for the chance to be the winner of a $2500 grant to further your organization’s mission.

The Saving Lives Service Award recognizes excellence in service to school sanctioned groups or non-profit community/civic charitable organizations that seek to support our mission by hosting a DKMS donor drive
Step Up. Stand Out. Make a Difference.
Step up and save lives in your community—apply now.
Apply Now

Who We’re Looking For:

We’re looking for student leaders and campus groups who go above and beyond to advance DKMS’s mission to fight blood cancer and blood disorders. Whether you’re part of a large university, a small college, or a community campus, what matters most is your impact, creativity, and commitment to saving lives.

Efforts to Reach Diverse Communities and build an inclusive donor base

    • Creativity and Innovation in outreach and event planning
    • Reflection and Insight from the experience
    • Potential for Continued Engagement with DKMS
    • We welcome applications from all types of student organizations — including cultural clubs, fraternities and sororities, service groups, pre-med societies, athletic teams, and more.
This isn’t just about numbers. We value stories, dedication, and creativity — no matter the size of your school.


William G. Pomeroy Foundations works closely together with DKMS US.

Your Drive, Their Hope

By hosting a DKMS donor drive, your organization contributes to:

Expanding the Global Registry: Each new donor increases the chances of finding a life-saving match for patients in need.

Raising Awareness: Educate your community about the importance of stem cell donation and blood cancer awareness.

    • Fostering Community Engagement: Bring together students, faculty, and local residents for a common cause.
    • Past winners testimonials

What you can win:

Awards: One winner will receive a $2,500 grant to support their organization’s ongoing projects and initiatives.

Recognition: Gain visibility through DKMS channels

Important Dates:

Application open: March 1, 2026

Applications closes: May 29, 2026

The winner must submit their banking information by June 22.

Ensure your application is submitted by the respective deadline to be considered.

Award Disbursement Information:

To ensure timely processing of the $2,500 service award, selected recipients will be required to provide the following within two weeks of notification:

A completed W-9 form (for U.S.-based recipients)

Bank routing and account information for direct deposit

Please note that failure to provide these materials within the two-week window may delay or impact the disbursement of funds.

Ready to Make a Difference?

Join the ranks of organizations making a tangible impact in the fight against blood cancer. Apply today and be part of a global movement.

Serve. Support. Save.
Apply now to be a lifesaving force in your community.
Apply Now

Questions?

Please direct any questions to grants@dkms.org or your donor recruitment coordinator.


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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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