Saving Lives Service Award - Online Application

Host a DKMS donor drive for the chance to be the winner of a $2500 grant to further your organization’s mission.
We’re looking for student leaders and campus groups who go above and beyond to advance DKMS’s mission to fight blood cancer and blood disorders. Whether you’re part of a large university, a small college, or a community campus, what matters most is your impact, creativity, and commitment to saving lives.
Efforts to Reach Diverse Communities and build an inclusive donor base
Expanding the Global Registry: Each new donor increases the chances of finding a life-saving match for patients in need.
Raising Awareness: Educate your community about the importance of stem cell donation and blood cancer awareness.
Awards: One winner will receive a $2,500 grant to support their organization’s ongoing projects and initiatives.
Recognition: Gain visibility through DKMS channels
Application open: March 1, 2026
Applications closes: May 29, 2026
The winner must submit their banking information by June 22.
Ensure your application is submitted by the respective deadline to be considered.
A completed W-9 form (for U.S.-based recipients)
Bank routing and account information for direct deposit
Please note that failure to provide these materials within the two-week window may delay or impact the disbursement of funds.
Join the ranks of organizations making a tangible impact in the fight against blood cancer. Apply today and be part of a global movement.