Saving Lives Service Award - Online Application

Host a DKMS donor drive for the chance to be the winner of a $2500 grant to further your organization’s mission.

Step Up. Stand Out. Make a Difference. Step up and save lives in your community—apply now. Apply Now

Who We’re Looking For:

We’re looking for student leaders and campus groups who go above and beyond to advance DKMS’s mission to fight blood cancer and blood disorders. Whether you’re part of a large university, a small college, or a community campus, what matters most is your impact, creativity, and commitment to saving lives.

Efforts to Reach Diverse Communities and build an inclusive donor base

Creativity and Innovation in outreach and event planning



Reflection and Insight from the experience



Potential for Continued Engagement with DKMS



We welcome applications from all types of student organizations — including cultural clubs, fraternities and sororities, service groups, pre-med societies, athletic teams, and more.

This isn’t just about numbers. We value stories, dedication, and creativity — no matter the size of your school.





Your Drive, Their Hope

By hosting a DKMS donor drive, your organization contributes to:

Expanding the Global Registry: Each new donor increases the chances of finding a life-saving match for patients in need.

Raising Awareness: Educate your community about the importance of stem cell donation and blood cancer awareness.

Fostering Community Engagement: Bring together students, faculty, and local residents for a common cause.



Past winners testimonials

What you can win:

Awards: One winner will receive a $2,500 grant to support their organization’s ongoing projects and initiatives.

Recognition: Gain visibility through DKMS channels

Important Dates:



Application open: March 1, 2026

Applications closes: May 29, 2026

The winner must submit their banking information by June 22.

Ensure your application is submitted by the respective deadline to be considered.

Award Disbursement Information:

To ensure timely processing of the $2,500 service award, selected recipients will be required to provide the following within two weeks of notification:

A completed W-9 form (for U.S.-based recipients)

Bank routing and account information for direct deposit

Please note that failure to provide these materials within the two-week window may delay or impact the disbursement of funds.

Ready to Make a Difference?

Join the ranks of organizations making a tangible impact in the fight against blood cancer. Apply today and be part of a global movement.

Serve. Support. Save. Apply now to be a lifesaving force in your community. Apply Now

Questions?

Please direct any questions to grants@dkms.org or your donor recruitment coordinator.



