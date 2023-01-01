Saving Lives Service Award - Online Application

Register nowMake a gift

Every year, we strive to give as many patients as possible a second chance at life through blood stem cell/bone marrow transplantation.

The Saving Lives Service Award recognizes excellence in service to school sanctioned groups or non-profit community/civic charitable organizations that seek to support our mission by hosting a DKMS donor drive from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

William G. Pomeroy Foundations works closely together with DKMS US.

(10) one-time grants of $1,000 each will be awarded across the United States to applicants (above mentioned groups only, no individuals accepted) based on successful efforts & results to grow and diversify the global registry. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis following the completion of your 2023 donor drive.

Winners will be notified on a quarterly basis with grant payments processed within (30) days of award notification pending submission of all bank and wire transfer information.

Questions?

Please direct any questions to development@dkms.org or your donor recruitment coordinator.

Development Team
development@dkms.org
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

