Every year, we strive to give as many patients as possible a second chance at life through blood stem cell/bone marrow transplantation.

The Saving Lives Service Award recognizes excellence in service to school sanctioned groups or non-profit community/civic charitable organizations that seek to support our mission by hosting a DKMS donor drive from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

(10) one-time grants of $1,000 each will be awarded across the United States to applicants (above mentioned groups only, no individuals accepted) based on successful efforts & results to grow and diversify the global registry. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis following the completion of your 2023 donor drive.

Saving Lives Service Award - Online Application Sign up

Winners will be notified on a quarterly basis with grant payments processed within (30) days of award notification pending submission of all bank and wire transfer information.

Questions?

Please direct any questions to development@dkms.org or your donor recruitment coordinator.



