DKMS World Blood Cancer Day Roundtable

Patients in need rely on an unrelated donor to have a second chance at life. One of the biggest barriers for people to join the national donor pool is misinformation. This roundtable seeks to address some of the major concerns.

05/24/2021

Featured on this roundtable are some of the key players that make a stem cell transplant happen: a cancer survivor, a donor, an oncologist, a search coordinator and a DKMS donor recruiter. They share their expertise on the process of stem cell donation.

Panelists:

  • Cody Strull, [DKMS blood stem cell donor]
  • Kevin Clements [cancer survivor]
  • Dr. Felix Mensah, [Transplant Hematologist/ Oncologist, Indiana Blood Marrow and Transplantation, Saint Franciscan Health, Indianapolis, IN]
  • Katherine Smalling RN, BSN, CPHON, BMTCN [Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Coordinator/ Neuroblastoma MIBG Coordinator]
  • Sneha Grover [DKMS donor recruiter and blood stem cell donor]


This World Blood Cancer Day, we show solidarity to patients fighting blood cancer and blood disorders across the globe.

Learn more about World Blood Cancer Day. [CLICK HERE]

Show us your “&” moment

WBCD 2021
wbcd make your mark
WBCD - Make your mark

We are asking you to be creative and share your “&” moment on social media.

Get creative and make your mark for DKMS World Blood Cancer Day.

Post using #WBCD one of the following:

  • Video
  • Original painting
  • Original music composition
  • Photo


