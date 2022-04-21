DKMS World Blood Cancer Day Roundtable

Patients in need rely on an unrelated donor to have a second chance at life. One of the biggest barriers for people to join the national donor pool is misinformation. This roundtable seeks to address some of the major concerns.

Featured on this roundtable are some of the key players that make a stem cell transplant happen: a cancer survivor, a donor, an oncologist, a search coordinator and a DKMS donor recruiter. They share their expertise on the process of stem cell donation.

DKMS Roundtable

Panelists:

Cody Strull, [DKMS blood stem cell donor]

Kevin Clements [cancer survivor]

Dr. Felix Mensah, [Transplant Hematologist/ Oncologist, Indiana Blood Marrow and Transplantation, Saint Franciscan Health, Indianapolis, IN]

Katherine Smalling RN, BSN, CPHON, BMTCN [Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Coordinator/ Neuroblastoma MIBG Coordinator]

Sneha Grover [DKMS donor recruiter and blood stem cell donor]





This World Blood Cancer Day, we show solidarity to patients fighting blood cancer and blood disorders across the globe.

Learn more about World Blood Cancer Day. [CLICK HERE]

Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor. Register Now

Show us your “&” moment

We are asking you to be creative and share your “&” moment on social media.

Get creative and make your mark for DKMS World Blood Cancer Day.

Post using #WBCD one of the following:

Video

Original painting

Original music composition

Photo



