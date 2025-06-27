Help Ariana Beat Leukemia

It only takes 3 minutes. It could save Ariana's life. Register Now

Meet Ariana

Ariana Miravalle is a bright, loving, and joyful 19-month-old from Aubrey, TX. Her middle name, Estreya, means “star” — and it’s fitting. She is the light of her family’s life.

But in April, Ariana began feeling unwell. After multiple urgent care visits and a trip to the ER, her parents received devastating news: Ariana was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) — a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

Since then, Ariana has spent nearly every day at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, bravely undergoing chemotherapy. Her care team has now determined that Ariana needs a bone marrow transplant to survive.

You could be the one to help save her life.

AML is a fast-moving cancer of the blood and bone marrow that is especially dangerous in children under two. Ariana’s doctors say a bone marrow transplant is her best chance at a cure.

With a matching donor, Ariana could have a 60–70% chance of survival. Without one, her options are very limited.

How You Can Help Ariana

Becoming a potential donor is simple, safe, and free. You could be the lifesaving match Ariana is waiting for.

How It Works

Sign up online – it only takes 3 minutes Get your swab kit in the mail Swab your cheeks & send it back You’re added to the donor registry

If you're a match, DKMS will contact you with next steps. What to know what happens next if you're called. Check this link out as well. https://www.dkms.org/donor-info/a-potential-match

Share Ariana’s Story

Ariana’s best chance of finding a match comes from people sharing her story. You can help by spreading the word through:

Social media (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok)

Email to friends and family

Ariana is a 19-month-old girl fighting leukemia. She needs a bone marrow donor to survive. Join the registry in just 3 minutes to help save her life.

She’s Just 19 Months Old. You Could Be Her Miracle.

Why Virtual Drives Matter

Ariana’s parents, Kayla and Patrick, had just moved to Texas when she was diagnosed. With no local support network and their focus entirely on Ariana's care, they can’t host in-person events.

That’s why this virtual donor drive is so important. It helps people like you — from anywhere — take action online now.

Ariana doesn’t have time to wait. Every day without a match puts her life at risk. By joining the registry, you give her — and so many others — a second chance.

