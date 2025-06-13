Register now Make a gift
Swabbing for Ariana's Match

Help Us Find Ariana's Match

Ariana is a loving, playful, and bright 19-month-old - her parents' wish on a star come true. In April, after becoming ill and not improving, she was taken to urgent care and then the ER, where she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Since starting chemotherapy, Ariana has spent only one week at home and has shown incredible strength - she is truly Star Strong.

Her best chance to survive-and one day explore the world, go to school, take dance and music lessons, and enjoy all the things children do-is to find a matching donor for a blood stem cell transplant. There is an urgent need for more people to join the donor registry. You could be the one who gives Ariana or another patient a second chance at life.

By signing up, you're not just joining a registry - you're providing HOPE while standing with Ariana and others like her in the fight of their lives. Help her and others stay Star Strong.

Follow Ariana's progress here: Ariana's Journey


