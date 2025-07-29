Register now Make a gift
From Stand-Up to Saving Lives: Ashley Ray's Powerful Act

Comedian and podcast host Ashley Ray just found out she’s a potential stem cell match—15 years after joining the registry. Her story is bold, inspiring, and could save a life. Find out how she's using her platform to make real change.

At DKMS, we’re proud to spotlight Ashley Ray—a brilliant voice in comedy and culture—who is using her platform to amplify our mission in a deeply personal and powerful way.

Recently, Ashley discovered that she’s a potential stem cell match for a patient in need. After joining the registry over 15 years ago, she didn’t expect the call—but she answered it with courage, transparency, and her signature wit.

Through her social media, podcast, and stand-up appearances, Ashley is demystifying the donation process and showing how one person can make a global impact—just by sharing their story.

Why This Matters

Every 3 minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukemia or lymphoma. For many patients, a stem cell transplant is their best hope—but 70% must rely on a stranger to be their lifesaving match.

The chances of finding a donor are even slimmer for patients of color. That’s why Ashley’s voice matters so much. Her advocacy expands awareness into communities that need it most, helping to close the gap in donor diversity and improve survival rates worldwide.

Meet Ashley Ray

Ashley is more than a potential donor—she’s a powerhouse talent:

  • Comedian & TV Critic – Featured in Vogue, Vulture, NPR, and The New York Times
  • Podcast HostTV, I Say with Ashley Ray is a hilarious, insightful podcast diving into TV, pop culture, and identity
  • Cultural Commentator – Known for her sharp takes, humor, and inclusive lens across platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok

Follow Ashley @theashleyray on all platforms for updates, laughs, and more behind-the-scenes of her donor journey.

Upcoming Tour Date

Catch Ashley live at SparkFest’25
🗓️ July 29–30, 2025
📍 Amphibian Stage, Fort Worth, TX

You Can Help, Too

Ashley’s story shows that every registration matters, and every voice has the power to save lives. You don’t need to be famous to make a difference—you just need to be willing.

✅ Join the DKMS registry
✅ Spread the word in your community
✅ Use your platform—big or small—to bring hope to patients waiting for a match

Thank you, Ashley, for being a role model, a storyteller, and a champion of change.

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

