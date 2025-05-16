Help George Find His Match

George Morford is just 8 years old—but he’s already showing more courage than most of us ever will. He lives in Fort Worth, loves reading and building LEGOs, and has dreams bigger than his years. But now, George is in the fight of his life against a rare and aggressive blood cancer: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

His best chance at surviving? A blood stem cell transplant—and a stranger willing to step up.

George’s story began with a few unexplained bruises and a constant sense of fatigue. His parents, Sarah and Zac, trusted their gut and took him to the ER. Within hours, their world changed. George was diagnosed with AML, and chemotherapy started immediately.

Since then, George has been living at Cook Children’s Hospital, undergoing daily treatments and facing each day with incredible bravery. His fight is ongoing, and time is critical. A blood stem cell transplant could be the treatment that finally stops George’s cancer. But here’s the truth: 70% of patients don’t have a match within their family. They rely on total strangers—people willing to say, “I’ll help.”

You could be George’s match. Or someone else’s. Either way, your decision could be the reason someone gets a second chance.

Watch George’s Story

Hear directly from George and his family. Their strength, hope, and love will move you—and show why your swab could change everything.

Fort Worth Comes Together for 8 yr old George 07:11

Make a Difference in Minutes

If you're between the ages of 18 and 55, in good general health, and willing to save a life, this is for you. The swab is simple—just a quick cheek swab, no needles, no commitment today. You’ll be added to the registry, and if you're a match, DKMS will guide you every step of the way.

It takes less than 10 minutes, but what you do in that moment could become the most important decision you ever make.

In Partnership with Earl Young’s Team

This drive is hosted with Earl Young’s Team, a nonprofit committed to defeating blood cancer through awareness and donor registration.